The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team improved to 19-0 and won three games last week. Junior Keaton Ort scored 30 points in the 67-57 win over Phoenix Christian (14-3) on Monday, Jan. 16, and Ort scored 25 in the second half.

The Falcons were tied 22-22 with Phoenix Christian at halftime, and both teams played more aggressive in the second half. Ort made four three-pointers in the second half, and senior Aiden Logan scored 11 of his 18 points in the second half.