Boys basketball.JPG

There can only be one champion per conference per year, but across all six conferences in Arizona boys high school basketball, the Fountain Hills High School team did something unique. They were the only team in Arizona to finish the regular season undefeated, at 25-0.

Head coach Jeff Bonner had his first 20-win season last year, and from the beginning of this season, the team held themselves to a high standard. There were 10 seniors to start the season, and they all wanted to end their high school careers on top. Unfortunately, they fell short of their ultimate goal, and now it’s up to the next generation of Falcon players to continue where they left off.