The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team remained at 8-0 after a lull this past week. The Falcons haven’t played since they beat Gilbert Christian 60-57 on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and they will challenge the reigning 2A state champions at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Falcons have a tough task to deal with tonight at Scottsdale Christian Academy (SCA). The Eagles are a new region opponent in 3A North Central, and the Falcons will host the rematch on Thursday, Feb. 2.