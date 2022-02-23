The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team bested Northwest Christian in the quarterfinal round of the state championship Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 22. The Falcons won 45-28, setting them up for a semifinals showdown against the team from Valley Christian.
The Falcons will take on Valley Christian this Friday, Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. This game will be hosted out of the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. If victorious, the Falcons will play in the championship round the following day, Feb. 26, in the same location.