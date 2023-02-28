Boys basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team built an identity on physical defense and smart ball control and used that identity to control the pace of nearly every game they played this year. The Falcons followed this formula for 26 games and won all 26 of them.

The Falcons played unlike themselves in the state playoff quarterfinals and ended their season in a 73-50 loss to No. 7 ALA – Ironwood. The Falcons may not have reached the state championship destination that they set for themselves, but they did everything their coaches asked of them on the journey along the way.