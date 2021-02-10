The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team had another big week, earning three more victories against teams from Page, Coronado and Chino Valley.
According to head coach Jeff Bonner, the Falcons are putting together an impressive showing this year, something the local squad hopes to continue through the back half of the season.
The Falcons started their week with a game against Page on Feb. 2, going on to win by a final score of 55-46. The local squad won by a similar margin a couple nights later on Feb. 4, besting Coronado by a final score of 45-37.
While both of those previous games were at home, the Falcons needed to travel to Chino Valley for their final showdown of the week on Feb. 5. Despite their opponents having the home court advantage, as well as the fact the Falcons had just played a game the evening before, the local boys went on to claim their most commanding win of the week, besting Chino Valley by a final score of 52-23.
These wins bring the team’s season total to 8-1. The Falcons currently hold the top spot in region play, going 4-0 in those outings.
“The performance by all of the players combined has allowed for a lot of success for them this year,” Bonner said. “They have bought into the concepts we’ve taught as a coaching staff, offensively and defensively, which I believe has allowed the guys to really play together.”
Bonner’s squad has a lot of depth this season, something he said has been a tremendous help in this season altered by COVID-19 safety restrictions.
“Our core of seniors, along with the junior class, has worked really hard to start the year,” Bonner said. “Playing nine games in three weeks isn’t easy for any team, so I really commend the guys for getting through it all.”
The Falcons began another busy week on Tuesday, Feb. 9, with a showdown hosted by Wickenburg. The team will be on the road again this Friday, Feb. 12, for a 7 p.m. outing against the team from Northwest Christian. Heading into next Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Falcons will be back on the home court to welcome Camp Verde for a 7 p.m. tipoff.