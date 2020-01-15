The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team suffered a tough loss last week. On Jan. 7, the Falcons traveled to Horizon Honors and lost out to the Eagles by a score of 67-35.
This week Fountain Hills will play in three games. The first was on Monday, Jan. 13, against Scottsdale Christian Academy.
The second game will be at home on Thursday, Jan. 16. The Falcons will host Gilbert Christian with the game starting at 7:30 p.m.
The final game of the week is away on Saturday, Jan. 18, against Pusch Ridge Christian Academy starting at 6:30 p.m.
Head coach Jeff Bonner said the team simply didn’t have its head in the game against Horizon.
“The guys just weren’t thinking in terms of things to do when a team comes out and is aggressive,” Bonner explained. “It was a very uncharacteristic game of anything that we’ve come to know as Falcon basketball.”
Bonner also said that along with the team acting sluggish, luck wasn’t on the Falcons’ side.
“The easy shots we got didn’t go in and the hard shots we got didn’t fall either,” Bonner said. “It was a strange night.”
The biggest problem in Bonner’s mind, though, was that his team was letting things happen, not making them happen.
“We weren’t making those guys do what we wanted them to do; they were doing whatever they wanted, offensively and defensively” Bonner said. “I constantly preach this to the guys. In basketball, you want to be as proactive as you can, not reactive. Because the person who is playing reactively is probably going to lose the game.”
Bonner said that after the Horizon Honor game, the team got in some good practices that have him feeling better about the week ahead.