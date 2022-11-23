Boys Basketball (2).JPG

The gym air was buzzing with excitement before the varsity Falcons even took the floor. Both the freshmen and junior varsity boys teams got big season opening wins, and the varsity boys followed their efforts with a 59-21 win over American Leadership Academy West Foothills.

Head coach Jeff Bonner said the players may surprise themselves in the first game, and the Falcons looked like an elite defensive squad right out of the gate. The Falcons led 17-3 after the first quarter and they were in complete control all game.