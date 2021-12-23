The Fountain Hills boys basketball team got a big win at San Tan Foothills last Monday, Dec. 14. The Falcons defeated the Sabercats 62-44 in their last game of 2021.
The Falcons outrebounded the Sabercats 43 to 21, and Fountain Hills made 45% of their field goals compared to San Tan’s 26%. The Falcons started out hot, leading 15-0 at one point, and they led comfortably for the rest of the night.
Three seniors did the Falcons’ heavy lifting on the way to 36% three-point shooting. Xavier Mike hit an early three and made another to make the game 25-9. Jared Reichler made a three that stopped the Sabercats’ momentum after their first two scores, and JT Mitchell made two back-to-back three pointers at the end of the third quarter.
The Falcons host Payson next at home on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.