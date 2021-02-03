The high school boys basketball team had a standout week, adding three more wins to the season total which now stands at 5-1.
The team bested Northwest Christian on Jan. 26 by a final score of 44-33 and Camp Verde on Jan. 29 by a final score of 55-47. These were the first region games of the season, putting the Falcons at 2-0 in those standings. Sandwiched between those region games was a freedom match-up with Eastmark on Jan. 28, which the Falcons won by a final score of 54-43.
According to head coach Jeffrey Bonner, the Falcons enjoyed a lot of success over the past week of play, spurred on by a standout showing from the defensive half of the court.
“Strong performances defensively by the whole team, but highlighted by Quinton Langworthy and his ability to protect the rim,” Bonner said. “[That] is part of the reason we are seeing the success we have, and I believe will be the reason for any success in the future.”
That’s not to say the Falcons aren’t putting up solid numbers on offense, too. Bonner said that the whole team is contributing on the attack, something he has enjoyed watching unfold during each game.
“We’re playing basketball pretty unselfishly and, for a high school boy, that is sometimes hard to do with all of the expectations they have of themselves or others may have of them,” he explained. “I commend the guys for trying to tune out all of the voices telling them what they need to do individually ‘to be good’ and buying into the things we, as a team, need to do to be great.”
Looking ahead, Bonner said the Falcons aim to offer another strong performance through another busy series of games.
The Falcons hosted Page on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and will welcome the team from Coronado on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. The team travels to Chino Valley this Friday, Feb. 5, then travels to Wickenburg on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Both of those games begin at 7 p.m.
“I love the way we’re playing now and, from the feel of the team, I know they know there is so much more to accomplish,” Bonner said. “We hope to have another strong week, starting with our effort and intensity in our practices.”