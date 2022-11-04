Football (2).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School Falcon football team lost its final regular season game of the year last Thursday, Oct. 27, 73-14 against Valley Christian. The Falcons did not end the season on a high note, but they did honor their seniors from football before the game, and seniors from swimming, cross country and cheerleading at halftime.

The Falcons did not shy away from the top-10 ranked Trojans, and they threw an early strike. However, everything after junior Gannon Young’s 50-yard touchdown reception four minutes into the game was tough sledding.