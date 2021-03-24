The beach volleyball season is underway, with the local ladies kicking things off in a big way. The team traveled to play Veritas Prep on March 17, going on to win by a final score of 5-0.
The Lady Falcons traveled to Flagstaff to play the Eagles on March 22 and will welcome Scottsdale Prep to Golden Eagle Park this evening, March 24, with matches beginning at 4 p.m.
Play resumes next Monday, March 29, with a 4 p.m. away game against the Rancho Solano Prep Mustangs.
As for the season opener, head coach Peter McGloin said the team got off to a great start.
“The five Fountain Hills pairs each won handily, with no team losing even a set,” McGloin said. “All the players handled their nerves well and were able to stay aggressive with their serving and offense, which allowed us to be pretty close to the players we see in practice each day.
“That’s a good accomplishment for the first game of the year, in my mind.”
McGloin said four Falcons made their beach volleyball debuts in this match, with sophomores Mia Kohoutek and Brooke Williams and freshmen Bella Garman and Sydney Boeshans teaming up to earn their first wins on the sand.