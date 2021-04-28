The Falcons took on North Pointe Prep and Notre Dame Prep last week, adding two more wins to the beach volleyball squad’s season total. That puts the local ladies at 11-0 on the season, with two more matches left in regular play.
This past Monday, April 26, the Lady Falcons welcomed Northwest Christian to the home court. The regular season comes to an end this afternoon, April 28, with a road match against Saguaro set to begin at 4 p.m.
North Pointe Prep
The Lady Falcons made short work of North Pointe Prep on April 19, a struggling program Falcon head coach Peter McGloin said has been unable to find a victory so far this season.
“Our teams won handily and worked on things that can help us in the tougher games as much as possible,” McGloin said. “I’m pleased with how focused our girls were and respectful of the other team they were by competing hard at all times.”
Notre Dame
The Lady Falcons played Notre Dame Prep on April 21, going on to win by a team score of 4-1.
“This was a game where our teams really showed how much they’ve been progressing and the Falcons looked impressive n route to winning,” McGloin said. “The only loss came at 5’s, but by the narrowest of margins, with Bella Garman and Layne Lease playing some great volleyball in a battle that was as close as can be.”
The scores for that match saw the local team up 21-19 in the first set, down 23-21 in the second set, then down again 15-13 in the final set.
At the 4’s, Jordan Pace and Emerald Sopeland won in straight sets, 21-14, 21-15.
“Then the 2’s and 3’s were also very impressive and in control from the start,” McGloin said.
Brooke Williams and Mia Kohoutek won 21-7, 21-12 in the 2’s match-up with Meghan Bearer and Ainsley Boersma winning by identical scores in the 3’s spot.
“The 1’s of Grace Abrams and Jelina Lynch also dominated a good team with their best volleyball so far this year, which resulted in scores of 21-10, 21-7,” McGloin added. “I felt that this was another step in the right direction, with our pairs not only looking like they do in practice, but at times playing even better.”
McGloin said his squad came out “focused and fiery” from the start, staying mentally in the moment and aggressive throughout each match.
“There was a lot of growth on display in this one and we’ll continue to need this kind of play in this last week of the season and the playoffs after that,” McGloin said. “Our teams showed a lot of skill and the ability to execute game plans at a higher level, and I’m very pleased with the growth, both physically and mentally, when compared to just a few weeks ago.
“I’ve said this before but, if we can be the players I see in practice every day, we are going to be one tough team to beat.”