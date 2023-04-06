Beach VB (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team went 20 days without playing a match due to spring break and two weather cancellations. The No. 11 Falcons (6-2) had more schedule changes last week, and they went 1-1 with a sweep over Mountainside and a 3-2 loss to Northwest Christian.

The Falcons have officially rescheduled two of their missed games for next week. They will travel to No. 5 Saguaro (7-0) on Tuesday, April 11, and they will host No. 19 Payson (5-4) in a doubleheader to end the regular season next Wednesday, April 12.