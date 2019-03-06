The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team has kept a 23-game winning streak going into the first games of the 2019 season.
Fountain Hills played against North Pointe Prep on Feb. 27 and won the match 5-0.
Next, the Lady Falcons hosted Valley Christian, a rematch of last year’s state championships, and won 4-1.
The Falcons only have one match this week and it’s today, March 6, at Golden Eagle Park against AZ College Prep. The match will start at 4 p.m.
North Pointe Prep
Head coach Pete McGloin said he was happy to have a less high-stake match to start off the season.
“It was a little easier, less intense way to start the season,” McGloin said. “It was a good way to get some bugs out and see, you know, how our first competition of the year played.”
The Lady Falcons pairs have seen a little bit of a shake-up after last season’s seniors graduated, but no pair lost one set of their match.
“Really, the challenge for us was not just doing the bare minimum,” McGloin said. “To try and score points that will work against any of our opponents.”
Valley Christian
This state championship rematch was another good lesson for the Lady Falcons as to why they need to bring out their best performance every game.
“For us it was a win, 4-1,” McGloin said. “But it could have gone either way, every match.”
McGloin challenges his team to push their boundaries.
“We’ve got to be playing in a way that leads to the other team’s mistakes,” McGloin said. “I really wanted to push our comfort zone and not just do the bare minimum.”
McGloin found that the pairs would start their matches timid but, after a few timeouts, they were playing the Falcon way.