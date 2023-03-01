Beach volleyball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team started its season with two wins last week. The Falcons traveled to Scottsdale Prep for their season opener on Thursday, Feb. 23, and came home with a 4-1 victory. Their win over Eastmark on Friday, Feb. 24, came down to the final match.

“Great way to start the season, easily could’ve gone the other way,” head coach Peter McGloin said.