Once the beach volleyball season gets started, it’s almost nonstop. The Fountain Hills High School Falcons played four games in their first seven days of competition, and they would have had another game if not for rain.

The Falcons improved to 3-0 with a 5-0 win over Deer Valley on Monday, Feb. 27. Deer Valley went 8-3 last year and Falcons head coach Peter McGloin said his roster made a good team look bad with how they played.