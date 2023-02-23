Beach VB.JPG

One of Fountain Hills High School’s strongest sports programs kicks off its season this week. The beach volleyball team has 68 wins and 12 losses over the past six years, and head coach Peter McGloin thinks this year’s team is off to a better start than some of his other teams in that stretch.

“The exciting part is, we’ve got 10 returning players, seven of whom have been in the program now three years, and the other three, it's their second year,” McGloin said. “So, we’re just at a much better starting point, even than previous teams. We’re able to do some more advanced drills and hoping to add more to their arsenal as the year progresses.”