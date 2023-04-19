Beach VB.JPG

Head coach Peter McGloin said before last week that the Falcons could be a really dangerous team entering playoffs if they won their last four games. The Fountain Hills high school beach volleyball team finished the regular season with four 5-0 victories, and they moved up high enough to host the first round of postseason competition.

The No. 8 Falcons (10-3) hosted No. 9 Mesquite (8-3) after press time on Monday, April 17. If the Falcons advanced, they’ll play the winner of No. 16 Eastmark and No. 1 Salpointe Catholic today, Wednesday, April 19. The higher seed hosts the first two rounds, and the semi-finals begin next Monday, April 24, at Casteel High School.