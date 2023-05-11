Beach VB.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team sent two teams to the pairs state tournament last week. The Falcons were one of five schools in Division II to send two teams, and the postseason tournament was a great experience for the four girls.

Juniors Bella Garman and Sydney Boeshans went 12-1 as the one team and earned the No. 5 seed. Sophomores Kit Garman and Jocelyn Bloedel went 13-1 together and earned an unranked spot in the tournament.