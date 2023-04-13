Beach Volleyball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team is in the final leg of the regular season. They went on the road the past two days for road games, and they end their regular season with a doubleheader against Payson today, Wednesday, April 12.

The first match with the Longhorns will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Golden Eagle Park, and the second match will begin at 4 p.m. The Falcons will celebrate senior night and honor their only senior and former Payson student, Liv Sopeland.