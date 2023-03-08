Baseball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team went 2-1 with wins over Globe and ALA Anthem South this week. The Falcons found their footing after starting their season 0-4 in a weekend tournament, and they had two players hit home runs this week.

The Falcons only scored seven runs in their four tournament games, but they beat Globe 12-1 on Monday, Feb. 27, and won 21-0 against ALA Anthem South on Thursday, March 2. The Falcons played 5A and 6A teams in their tournament, but they wailed on their fellow 3A competition.