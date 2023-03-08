The Fountain Hills High School baseball team went 2-1 with wins over Globe and ALA Anthem South this week. The Falcons found their footing after starting their season 0-4 in a weekend tournament, and they had two players hit home runs this week.
The Falcons only scored seven runs in their four tournament games, but they beat Globe 12-1 on Monday, Feb. 27, and won 21-0 against ALA Anthem South on Thursday, March 2. The Falcons played 5A and 6A teams in their tournament, but they wailed on their fellow 3A competition.
“There was definitely a change in attitude,” sophomore Eli Johnson said. “Also, we kind of figured out our chemistry problems with the new kids. It was deflating for sure, but then with those two wins, you come out feeling on top of the world.”
Johnson hit a three-run home run, his first ever home run, against ALA Anthem South. The Falcons also pitched a combined no-hitter against ALA between senior Cy Dethlefs and junior Kyle Biebrich, and they built up their confidence before facing a very good Valley Christian team.
“I kind of figured out my swing a little,” Johnson said. "That whole tournament, I didn’t do much, and even that prior home game. I took it slow, got my mechanics worked out. That’s kind of what I came away with, and then I came into this [Valley] game with more confidence.”
The difference between Globe, Anthem South and Valley Christian was noticeable right away from the pitcher’s mound. According to Johnson, Anthem’s pitching topped out around 50 miles per hour, where the Valley Christian pitchers were throwing 70 to 80 miles per hour.
The Falcons took an early 2-0 lead on Valley Christian thanks to a home run from sophomore Ty Langer in the first inning. Langer was hit by pitches his next two times at bat and couldn’t repeat his big hit.
“He got a hold of that ball and he sent it right over the right field wall,” junior Kyan Taylor said. “There’s nothing else to really say about that other than he clobbered the baseball. That’s all he did.”
Taylor was the starting pitcher for the Falcons, and he was causing problems for the Trojans early. He threw four strikeouts and Valley Christian only scored two runs in the first three innings. He allowed a home run with two outs left in the top of the third inning, but he closed out the inning immediately afterward.
“All I do is, I take every pitch, pitch by pitch,” Taylor said. “Once that was done, I just flushed it and kept going. I got a strikeout after, so it worked well in my favor.”
Head coach Bob Langer said his players are still competing for positions, and that has pushed everyone to do better. The Falcons only committed one error between the Globe and Anthem South games, and he’s been impressed with his pitchers and several young players.
“Cy and Kyle came in and threw strikes. Kyan’s throwing the ball great his first two times out,” Langer said. “It’s a different competition, and guys are doing what they need to do against the competition they’re facing. Really, most all of them are having good outings which is great to see.”
The only freshman on varsity currently, shortstop Jack Irwin, is making a case to stay in his position. He had five hits and seven RBIs across the three home games this past week.
“I think [Irwin] is tied or leading our team in hits over the whole year,” Langer said. “He had a huge base hit after they hit Ty [Langer] in his second time up. [Junior Tyler] Flynn came up and doubled down the line, and then Jack came in and knocked a run in with a base hit down the middle in that Valley game. That was pretty clutch hitting by Flynn and the freshman.”
The Falcons are still progressing their skill along and will have two more home games this week to polish up. The Falcons played Payson this past Monday, March 6, after press time, and they host Scottsdale Prep today, Wednesday, March 8, at 3:45 p.m. at Fountain Hills Middle School.
The Falcons will continue to work over spring break next week. Outside of their practices, the team will also work on a brick fundraiser to pay for their uniforms, equipment and tournament admissions. Bricks will contain personalized text and different choices of art. For more information, contact catt2lamar@cox.net or visit fhsports.org/baseballbricks.