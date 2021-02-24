The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team only played one game last week, falling behind Camp Verde on the home court on Feb. 16. The Page game scheduled for Feb. 19 was cancelled.
In the outing against Camp Verde, the Falcons were led offensively by Soliel Smith with 12 points. Sydney Loyet scored 10, with Zoey Lipps adding six to the team’s total.
According to head coach Mandy Baca, the Falcons had trouble keeping up their momentum for the full game, resulting in the 53-35 conclusion.
“We played well for the first two quarters and then, defensively, fell apart,” Baca said.
This leaves the local ladies with a very busy schedule to wrap up the regular season of play.
The Lady Falcons hosted Chino Valley Feb. 23 and travel to play Camp Verde Thursday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m.
The team is back home this Friday, Feb. 26, to welcome the team from Wickenburg at 5:30 p.m.
Next Monday, March 1, the local squad will host the team from Benjamin Franklin at 4 p.m., then travel to take on Northwest Christian the following day, March 2, at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, March 3, the Falcons are set to close out the regular season on the road, playing Wickenburg at 4 p.m.