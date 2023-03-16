The Fountain Hills High School baseball team beat Payson (2-5) 19-1 on Monday, March 6, and then won 2-0 in a pitcher’s duel on Wednesday, March 8. The Falcons are 4-1 in nontournament games, and they start the region schedule after spring break.

Anytime they beat Payson, it’s a good day for the Falcons. The Falcons scored five runs in the first and four in the second, and they exploded with 10 runs in the third inning.