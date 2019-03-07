The Fountain Hills High School baseball team played a marathon seven games this past week and put up a record that almost broke even.
Fountain Hills’ first game of the week was against Washington on Feb. 25, which they won 5-1.
The next day, Feb. 26, the Falcons played against San Tan Foothills and lost 5-0.
On Feb. 27 the Falcons played Moon Valley and lost 3-2.
On March 1 the Falcons hosted Horizon Honors and lost 4-1. Later that day the teams played St. Johns and won by a final score of 10-0.
The next day, March 2, the Falcons played two more games. The First was a 15-0 win against Desert Christian and the second an 11-1 loss to Parker.
The Falcons have three games this week. The first was Tuesday, March 5, against Northwest Christian. The next showdown is tomorrow, March 7, against Odyssey Institute at home starting at 3:45 p.m. and then an away game is set for Payson on March 8.
