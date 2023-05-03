Baseball (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School varsity baseball team hosted No. 14 ALA – Ironwood (8-9) in the first round of state playoffs after press time Tuesday, May 2. If they advance, the No. 3 Falcons (14-3) will host the second round on Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m.

This is the first time the Falcons have had a bye through the play-in tournament under head coach Bob Langer, and they’ve never been a top-four seed with the chance to host the first two rounds. The Falcons are in uncharted territory this postseason, but the players continue to treat everything this year like their normal business.