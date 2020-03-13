The Fountain Hills High School baseball team finished its busy five-game week with a 3-2 record.
The Falcons’ extremely full week got started on March 3 when the local boys went on the road to face off against Northwest Christian. FHHS lost the close game by a final score of 3-2.
Then, at the end of the week, Fountain Hills hosted the Desert Classic Tournament.
On March 6 the Falcons played two games with the first being against Bourgade Catholic. It was another close one but the Falcons lost by a score of 4-3.
The second game of the day was against St. Johns. The Falcons pulled off their first victory of the week, besting St. Johns 5-1.
On the second day of the tournament, March 7, the Falcons played two more games. The first was against Tonopah Valley, which Fountain Hills won 8-2.
The final game of the week was against Camp Verde. The Falcons bested the cowboys 8-3.
Due to spring break Falcon baseball won’t have any games this week. The team’s next game is on March 16 away at Payson starting at 3:30 p.m.