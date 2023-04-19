Baseball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball team will play its final regular season game at Scottsdale Christian Academy tomorrow, April 20, at 3:45 p.m., and then they’ll prepare to host the first round of playoffs on Tuesday, May 2, at 4 p.m.

The Falcons lost two games to No. 2 Northwest Christian (12-0) last week and only fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in the rankings. They also beat No. 19 Show Low 8-5 on Saturday, April 15. Not only do the top eight seeds get to host the first round of playoffs, but they also avoid the play-in tournament next week.