The Fountain Hills High School baseball team kicked their season off with a busy week packed with four games.
The season started on a high note with the Falcons taking on Snowflake on Feb. 26, winning the game by a score of 7-3.
On Feb. 27 Fountain Hills faced off against Phoenix Christian and lost 12-3.
The next day, Feb. 28, the Falcons played against Scottsdale Christian and suffered another loss at 4-2. Finally, on Feb. 29, FHHS went up against Palo Verde Valley and fell to them by a score of 7-4.
It’ll be another busy schedule for the Falcons, who will play five games this week. The first was Tuesday, March 3, against Northwest Christian.
Then on Friday, March 6, FHHS will play a double-header at home. Their first game at 9 a.m. is against Bourgade Catholic. The second game, against St. Johns, will start at 3 p.m.
The next day, March 7, the Falcons will play another double-header at home. The first game again starts at 9 a.m. and will be against Tonopah Valley.
The final game of the week will start at 3 p.m. and is against Camp Verde.
Coach’s comments were unavailable as of press time.