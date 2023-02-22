Baseball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School baseball season starts today, Wednesday, Feb. 22, with the Cougar Classic tournament. The Falcons will play four games over four days, and they start by traveling to Scottsdale Christian Academy to play today at 3:30 p.m.

“I think we should be strong this year,” head coach Bob Langer said. “We try to win every game we play. That’s what we try to do.”