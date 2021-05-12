The Falcons baseball team won its opening match-up in the state tournament, besting the Gilbert Christian Knights by a score of 10-3 on May 8. Play resumed Tuesday, May 11, with a game against the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks hosted out of Goodyear Ballpark. Results of that game were unavailable as of press time.
Head coach Robert Langer said Shane Davenport was bad news for the Knights’ pitchers in the first round of state play, driving in five runs on three hits to lead the team to its 10-3 victory. Several of those runs were due to a big homerun in the second inning and another in the sixth.
The Falcons moved out of reach of Gilbert Christian by the second inning, but kept up the offensive pressure throughout. The big offensive drive came in the sixth, with five runs coming from one of Davenport’s homeruns, as well as a homer from Hunter McAloon, a triple from Ty Langer and a single from Marc DeNinis.
On the mound, Davenport surrendered zero runs on the day, giving up just two hits across four innings of play and striking out one. Gabe Armstrong started for the Falcons, going three innings and allowing three runs on a pair of hits while striking out two.
With this victory, the Falcons hoped to carry some solid momentum into the second round of state play this past Tuesday, May 11. If successful, the Falcons will continue even deeper into postseason play. Results from those games will be reported in the May 19 edition of The Times.
Region honors
The 3A North Central all-region honors were recently announced, with Zack Langer being recognized as the co-region defensive player of the year.
A total of five Falcons were named to the all-region first team, including Gabe Armstrong, Matt Pritchard, Hunter McAloon, Shane Davenport and Dylan Shipman. Another three Falcons were named to the second team, including Andy Lloyd, Drew Bothwell and Marc DeNinis. AJ Hernandez and Ty Langer were given honorable mention recognition.