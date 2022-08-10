Fountain Hills High School is shifting its approach to athletics this year. There were changes to the athletic student handbook affecting how students are held accountable, and there will be more of an emphasis on high expectations both on and off the field. Most importantly, the athletic staff hopes to capitalize on momentum from the winter and spring seasons from last year and carry it through to this year.
The Falcons only sent four individuals to the postseason last fall, two for swimming and two for cross country. Then in the winter season, the Falcons’ boys basketball team made the state semi-finals, and the wrestling team sent nine to state, with junior Ty Flynn placing fourth in his weight class. Finally, all five of the Falcons’ spring sport programs either made playoffs or sent individuals to compete in the state tournament.
“I think all of our attitudes are changed going into this year,” Athletic Director Evelyn Wynn said. “The attitude amongst our coaching staff, and the athletic department as a whole, is accountability, higher expectations and rising to the challenge. We are not going to be complacent with being mediocre anymore. We’re striving for excellence.”
Wynn is returning for her second year as athletic director and dean of students. She will be assisted by new administrative assistant Rita Doherty this year. Academic eligibility issues happened more than Wynn would have liked last year, but she made changes to the athletic handbook to help her, the students, and the coaches this year.
Wynn changed it so athletes have their grades checked each week of the season, rather than every other week. That way, there is more immediacy around the academic concerns, and Wynn can help the student return to eligibility as soon as possible.
Now, students are not allowed to participate in games for a week following a failing grade, and they are suspended from practice if they have a failing grade two weeks in a row. Failure to improve a grade after three weeks of failing will result in suspension from the team with no refund.
Wynn’s changes allow for her to make exceptions, and two other ways to regain eligibility. Athletes must raise their grade above an F and attend either two reteach opportunities with their teacher or two booster club tutorials.
Wynn would like to turn sporting events into community events that get people around town excited. Wynn wants to partner with youth programs and recruit youth to help at games and keep them invested in athletics.
“We want those younger kids looking up to our high school athletes, like ‘someday I’m going to be out there,’” Wynn said. “Some of the things we’re looking at doing are getting involved with our youth soccer programs and having those kids come be ball boys and girls, or water boys and girls. Just having some role to get those kids interested as they move through our school system.”
Wynn also has an idea for a new club, called the Varsity Letterman’s Club. It would be open to juniors and seniors and get them more involved in campus service and off-campus volunteering.
Wynn wants athletes to be recognized for their efforts, and she made a small aesthetic change to the school this summer. Last year’s athletic team photos were hung in the administrative halls, away from most students, but Wynn and wrestling coach Luke Salzman moved them to the gym for all to see.
“We don’t have a pool, so not a lot of kids even know we have a swim team, because it’s not here in their face on campus,” Wynn said. “We want to do things to be more visible on campus and in our community.”
The Falcons retained 11 of their 14 coaches last year, but still need to find coaches for boys and girls soccer. Sean Moran was hired to coach football and started working with his players almost immediately.
Wynn has championship aspirations and will help each program succeed. The Falcons haven’t had a high school state champion since the beach volleyball program won in 2018 for a second consecutive year, but both basketball teams have a good shot this year. The past two years, the girls middle school basketball team has gone undefeated and won state championships. The high school team will double in size with the incoming freshmen, and the boys team has made the final four two years in a row. The Falcons have been working to take the next step this offseason.
“Both of those teams have been working their butts off this summer,” Wynn said about basketball. “Both of those teams are in the weight room all the time. One of the things I love about our coaches is they lead by example and they’re not just sitting there watching in the weight room. [Amanda] Baca and [Jeff] Bonner are working out with the kids, playing pick-up ball with the kids. They’ve kept them super invested and working hard all summer, so it hasn’t stopped. We’re still carrying that momentum into this new season. “