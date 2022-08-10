Athletic Expectations.JPG

Fountain Hills High School is shifting its approach to athletics this year. There were changes to the athletic student handbook affecting how students are held accountable, and there will be more of an emphasis on high expectations both on and off the field. Most importantly, the athletic staff hopes to capitalize on momentum from the winter and spring seasons from last year and carry it through to this year.

The Falcons only sent four individuals to the postseason last fall, two for swimming and two for cross country. Then in the winter season, the Falcons’ boys basketball team made the state semi-finals, and the wrestling team sent nine to state, with junior Ty Flynn placing fourth in his weight class. Finally, all five of the Falcons’ spring sport programs either made playoffs or sent individuals to compete in the state tournament.