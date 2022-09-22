Swim.JPG

It didn’t take long. The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed in its third meet of the season and first state qualifier this past weekend, Fast Times in Cools Pines at NAU, and the Falcons already have three individuals and two relay teams with state qualifying times.

In Flagstaff, senior Gunnar Wise placed second in both the 50-yard freestyle race (22.98) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.78). Wise qualified for state in both events and set a new school record for 100 breaststroke.