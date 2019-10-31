The aquatic Falcons got a chance to swim against some of the best athletes in the state this past week when they competed in the Paradise Valley meet.
Last Friday, Oct. 25, the Fountain Hills High School swim program travelled to Moon Valley Country Club to compete against Paradise Valley.
The swim team has one more meet in its regular season. It will be this Thursday, Oct. 31, against Horizon Honors. The meet will start at 4 p.m. at Roadrunner Pool.
Head coach Patti Schultz said she was thrilled her team got the chance to compete against a school like Paradise Valley this close to the post-season.
“Our neighboring district, PVUSD, has been generous, allowing our school to participate in their meet for the last two years,” Schultz said. “Being much bigger schools and swimming powerhouses in Division I, racing them gives our students a chance to compete against the best swimmers in the state. The competition pushed our swimmers and many again had personal records.”
Heading into the post-season, Fountain Hills has two swimmers that will definitely be competing at state and one swimmer that will potentially make it.
“The top 24 in individual races in Division III will advance to the state meet on Nov. 7,” Schultz explained. “We currently have two swimmers who are in the top 24; Grace Clark, a sophomore, and Connor Reiff, a senior. We are waiting to see how everything settles out to see if freshman Rachel Walters will also make the top 24.”