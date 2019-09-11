The Fountain Hills High School swim team competed in its first meet of the season last week where plenty of personal records were set.
On Sept. 5 the aquatic Falcons competed against Chandler Prep, Seton Catholic and Coronado at Arrowhead Pools. FHHS placed third in the quad meet, beating out Coronado as a team.
This week the Falcons have two meets they will be swimming in. The first one is against Tempe Prep at the McClintock pool on Sept. 12.
The next meet is on Saturday, Sept. 14, up north at Northern Arizona University.
Head coach Patti Schultz said she was impressed with how her team did at the meet considering the number of first-time swimmers on the team.
“The boys squad really stepped up and had many new swimmers breaking the 30-second mark in the 50-meter freestyle,” Schultz said. “Senior Connor Reiff had a very fast first season race time of 23.06, a time fast enough to be considered at the state meet in November and winning the event. Freshman Rachel Walters also swam an impressive 29.62, winning the event.”
Along with a good showing in the individual events, Schultz was also very happy with how her relays preformed and noted that they will only be getting better.
“In the 200 meter free relay, we took second in both girls and boys,” Schultz said. “Freshman Gunnar Wise and Aly Wilson competed in the 100 meter backstroke and will be two swimmers to watch in that event. Seniors Madison Payne and Scott Sorensen had impressive first meet times in the 100 breast stroke.”
Schultz said the Falcons are already back in the pool, focused on the meets ahead.