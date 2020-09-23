The Fountain Hills High School swim program is back and splashing in the pool, ready for its third season of competition. Like other fall sports, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected how the aquatic Falcons 2020 season will be carried out.
“This year’s schedule consists of three meets and one invitational meet,” head coach Patti Schultz explained. “Due to COVID-19 concerns, currently two of the Division III meets will be virtual meets. Due to AIA guidelines and the state being in the current stage of Phase 2, meets can only be with your own team.
“A virtual meet is run similar to an inter-squad meet. The Falcons swim against their own teammates and then the times are compiled with our opponents on a spreadsheet. The invitational will be by invite only and will be limited to a certain number of swimmers and teams.”
The high school’s program has 18 swimmers on its roster this year, including eight boys and 10 girls, with a majority being underclassmen. Schultz said she is excited to see how everyone performs.
“I am excited to see how all my swimmers progress this year,” Schultz said. “I have a wide range of athletes out for swim this season. On the girls’ side, I see great things ahead for Grace Clark and Bree March.
“Many swimmers joined our summer swim program in June and have been working really hard to take their swimming to the next level, including Alexis Sommerscheild, Dani Meyers, Julia Owers, Ishara Szczepkowski, Delilah Hudoba and, new to swimming, Kallisa Johnson and Sophie Dehombrieux. On the boys’ side we have some swimmers that came out for the first time last season and have put a lot of work in over the past few months to improve.”
The aquatic Falcon season kicked off on Sept. 16 with a meet against Scottsdale Prep and Cicero Prep. FHHS came out in second place overall, besting Cicero but falling short to Scottsdale.
The Falcons’ next meet is scheduled for Oct. 15 and will be against Arcadia and Cicero Prep.