Fountain Hills High School’s Anthony Kasson inked his signature to continue playing soccer with UDA soccer at New Mexico State University on Wednesday, May 11. Even though New Mexico State University is recognized by the NCAA as a Division I institution, it is one of the many colleges to not offer a men’s soccer program. Instead of playing for a traditional institutional team, Kasson will compete in a semi-pro league.
Roughly 43% of colleges classified as Division I don’t have a men’s soccer team. Several clubs have sprung up to fill the vacuum for athletes wishing to continue playing, and UDA is unique in that it is an international club with three academic campuses. Outside of New Mexico, UDA has academies at the University of Chester and University of Gloucestershire in the United Kingdom.
Kasson practiced twice with the New Mexico team two months prior to signing, and said he was stunned to get an offer at the end of the day. Kasson holds himself to a high standard and didn’t think he played very well, but UDA thought otherwise.
“This was my best offer, I took it as soon as I went over there,” Kasson said. “I want to relive that feeling again of the coach after practice coming up to me and saying ‘how do you like this program? Would you like to be a part of it?’”
Kasson said he spoke with as many as six programs, but UDA stood out in every way to him. The staff have over 100 years combined experience in professional soccer, and the club provides opportunities to attend and compete in showcase events in the U.K. and the U.S.
Having as many opportunities as he did to continue his soccer career was a far cry from what Kasson had in mind when COVID-19 impacted his junior season. That season, he said he lost motivation and was in “a bad state.”
Kasson found meaning in being a senior captain and came into his senior season last winter with high goals and ambition. The Falcons did not have the season Kasson hoped for, but he still looked back on his last season fondly.
“Junior year kind of screwed me over, but senior year I got a lot of motivation going into the season,” Kasson said. “I really wanted to make a difference on my team, and I wanted to make playoffs even though we didn’t. I just wanted to do the best I could as a senior. Being a captain was also just amazing, and being there for my team and this school, has been amazing.”
Even with renewed motivation, Kasson’s senior season had its fair share of obstacles. Halfway through the year, the Falcons’ head coach, Matt Pugliano, left for North Carolina. Kasson’s former teammate and Falcons’ assistant coach, Ryan Griggs, took over head coaching duties, and track coach Kevin Clancy joined the coaching staff so there would be a school employee on the team.
Kasson had never run track before, but he ran in the spring of his senior year. It helped him stay in shape and gave him more goals to strive for. Clancy saw very little of Kasson’s high school journey, only starting at Fountain Hills this past year. Still, in one and a half seasons, Clancy could see the tireless work ethic that helped Kasson achieve his goal of continuing his soccer career.
“I was kind of nervous, but I’m always nervous when it comes down to those kinds of things,” Kasson said about signing his commitment. “But I’m really happy with where I am, and I just hope I can succeed at the next level. This is what I want to do, now it’s just time to put in more work.”
While at New Mexico State University, Kasson plans to study business management. He said his mom ran a company before, and he was interested in the business class he took at school this past year.
Kasson has lived his whole life in Fountain Hills, but only attended the local high school for three years. He signed a blank sheet of paper symbolizing his commitment inside the Falcon’s Nest, right next to the gym he said changed his life.
“My family’s been here for me, throughout my whole sports life, and without them I wouldn’t be going to New Mexico State,” Kasson said. “I’d just like to thank them for every single thing they’ve done and say I’m just so grateful…My whole life changed as soon as I stepped in this gym and played right here. Me being a captain, and seeing my players put in the work at practice, competing every day, that’s what I love to see. I will always remember being captain here at this school.”