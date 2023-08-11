Andrea Hall

Andrea Hall will lead the cross country team this season. (Independent Newsmedia/George Zeliff)

Andrea Hall is taking over the running programs at Fountain Hills High School and her first competition as cross country head coach will be the Opening Night in Paradise meet on Monday, Aug. 28. Hall held voluntary 5:30 a.m. workouts all summer, and said she is ready to start the season.

Kevin Clancy rebuilt the cross country and track programs over the past two seasons and helped his entire cross country girls team and two individual boys qualify for state last year. Hall served as an assistant during the track season and felt she and Clancy were on the same page and made a great team. They only worked together for one season, but Hall admired the professionalism and pride Clancy brought to the program.