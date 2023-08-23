Scholarship

Dominick Flynn is recognized as the winner of a high school match.(Submitted photo by Luke Salzman)

After a few years off, Dominick Flynn is returning to the wrestling mat. The 2021 Fountain Hills High School graduate is moving to Nebraska to continue his wrestling career with the Concordia University Bulldogs.

Flynn placed fifth in the wrestling state tournament his senior year at Fountain Hills and was a three-year captain for the Falcons. Flynn attended Scottsdale Community College (SCC) after graduating from Fountain Hills but couldn’t wrestle since SCC doesn’t have a wrestling team.