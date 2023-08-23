After a few years off, Dominick Flynn is returning to the wrestling mat. The 2021 Fountain Hills High School graduate is moving to Nebraska to continue his wrestling career with the Concordia University Bulldogs.
Flynn placed fifth in the wrestling state tournament his senior year at Fountain Hills and was a three-year captain for the Falcons. Flynn attended Scottsdale Community College (SCC) after graduating from Fountain Hills but couldn’t wrestle since SCC doesn’t have a wrestling team.
“Watching my younger brother, Tyler, wrestle made me miss it so much,” Flynn said. “I really can’t describe how excited I am to have a chance to get back on the mat.”
Concordia is a private Lutheran University and is a member of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Flynn plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in project management.
“Dom graduated three years ago,” Fountain Hills wrestling coach Luke Salzman said. “He has been going to community college and decided that he wanted to wrestle in college. Got a scholarship to attend Concordia University in Nebraska, so that’s pretty awesome.”