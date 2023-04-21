Golf (1).JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team is past the halfway point in its season, and the Falcons only have one more home match at Desert Canyon Golf Club. The team will host Gilbert Christian, Heritage Academy Laveen and Horizon Honors next Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m.

The Falcons have finished in second place in all eight of their matches so far. The Falcons haven’t been able to beat the top-ranked schools just yet, but they do hold the No. 16 ranking and have been pushing to improve.