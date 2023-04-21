The Fountain Hills High School golf team is past the halfway point in its season, and the Falcons only have one more home match at Desert Canyon Golf Club. The team will host Gilbert Christian, Heritage Academy Laveen and Horizon Honors next Monday, April 24, at 4 p.m.
The Falcons have finished in second place in all eight of their matches so far. The Falcons haven’t been able to beat the top-ranked schools just yet, but they do hold the No. 16 ranking and have been pushing to improve.
Fountain Hills hosted Tempe Prep and Benjamin Franklin last Wednesday, April 12. Junior Ethan Schafer tied for first overall at 36. Junior Tom Tiebert finished second on the team at 41.
Freshman Adam Oberg tied with junior Jaxson Butcher at 44, and sophomore Savannah Miller rounded out the team at 51.
The Falcons received chipping and putting lessons from professional golfer and town resident Steve Alker on Thursday, April 13. Alker gave both the middle and high school teams a lesson and then proceeded to work with each player one on one.
Head coach Bob Buczek said Alker has supported the golf program over the last two years and that he and the teams are grateful for his time. Alker won the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup and was named 2022 PGA TOUR Champions Player of the year.
“What a great opportunity for our teams to get one on one time with a PGA Tour Pro,” Buczek said. “We are so lucky to have this champion share his experience and passion with our team.”