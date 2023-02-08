Girls Basketball.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School girls basketball team has won four in a row, and six of their last seven games. The Falcons (12-8) have climbed in the rankings from No. 26 to No. 20 in that span, and their most recent win over No. 22 Scottsdale Christian Academy (SCA) put them one step closer to playoffs.

Senior Alexis Ibarra hit a three-pointer on the Falcons’ first possession against SCA, but it would be her sister, junior Alicia Ibarra, who lit the Eagles up from downtown. Alicia powered the Falcons to a 54-40 victory with 22 points, and a perfect six for six from three-point range.