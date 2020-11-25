The Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board voted on Thursday, Nov. 19, to delay the start of the winter sports season to January.
The permissible start date for winter sports, which includes boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer and wrestling, is Jan. 5 2021, with the final date of the season being Feb. 19.
In order for schools to start their competitive season, they have to follow the following measures:
*If a student-athlete participates with a non-school team or group, that student-athlete is excluded from practice and competition with the school team for 14 days since the last practice or competition of the non-school team/group.
*All winter sport modifications have to be followed.
*No fans will be permitted until metrics are appropriate.
*No scrimmages, invitational tournaments, region tournaments or out-of-state competitions will be allowed.
AIA Executive Director David Hines said that delaying the start of winter sports will help make sure that they can safely take place.
“We feel that the students are safer within the school environment than not to be in school at all,” Hines said. “Delaying the start of the season will give our coaches and administrators time to implement safety protocols and put sports modifications in place. Just like getting fall sports off the ground, doing things the right way will allow for our sports to continue. The Executive Board felt it was necessary to fight for these students to have a chance. They see the need in the schools they are representing.”