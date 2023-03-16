Golf.JPG

The Fountain Hills High School golf team started its season last week and took second place in both matches played. The team has high ambitions, and the new additions to the team have pushed everyone to do better this year.

The Falcons beat Veritas Prep and Gilbert Classical in their first match on Monday, March 6. Junior Jaxson Butcher and freshman Riley Murdock played their first golf matches in the fourth and fifth spots respectively, and Murdock finished third on the team with 47.