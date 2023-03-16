The Fountain Hills High School golf team started its season last week and took second place in both matches played. The team has high ambitions, and the new additions to the team have pushed everyone to do better this year.
The Falcons beat Veritas Prep and Gilbert Classical in their first match on Monday, March 6. Junior Jaxson Butcher and freshman Riley Murdock played their first golf matches in the fourth and fifth spots respectively, and Murdock finished third on the team with 47.
Junior Tom Tiebert led the team at 41, and junior Ethan Schafer came in second on the team with 45. Butcher scored 48, and sophomore Savannah Miller rounded out the scoring at Desert Canyon with 50.
“From last year to this year, we’re actually scoring better as a team,” head coach Bob Buczek said. “Some of last year’s players are playing a little bit better than they were last year, and a couple of the new players that came on are playing really good.”
The Falcons all scored close together, but Buczek said Schafer had an off day for what he’s capable of. Buczek said that everyone had a rough start, but they all played much better in the back half.
“The number four and five spot actually played really well, which is great to see,” Buczek said. “When [Schafer] doesn’t have his ‘A’ game going on, a couple of the other kids on the team have that ability to pick us up.”
Butcher and Murdock both played in the second match at Sun City Country Club on Thursday, March 9. Schafer led the Falcons with 42, and Murdock came in second at 43.
“[Murdock’s] a highlight on the team,” Buczek said. “It’s like someone we didn’t really expect to come out and play as well as he did. It’s really impressive, coming from an injury and then shooting some really low scores.”
Murdock broke his collarbone during the wrestling season, but he’s been swinging his clubs well in golf. He’s carving out a role on the team with his play, and he’s a big part of team culture even as a freshman.
Last Saturday, March 11, Buczek gave Murdock a private lesson in the morning. Murdock planned with his teammates, and after his private lesson, he played a round with Butcher, Schafer and Tiebert in their free time.
Another freshman standout has been Adam Oberg, who tied with Tiebert at 48 in his first match last Thursday. Oberg played on the middle school team and had his first chance to prove he can play at the high school level too.
“We could use any of their scores,” Buczek said. “You got to make a spot for yourself on the team, you’ve got to earn it. With that, I love the idea that it’s become even more of a challenge for even some of last year’s team. It’s not a given anymore. We have a lot of talent on the team.”
The new players, young and old, have brought energy and excitement to the team. Buczek said he’s seen the benefits of that, as well as additional support from Desert Canyon Golf Club this year.
All the players have to do is show their student I.D.’s at Desert Canyon and they can get a bucket of balls and putt and chip for free. Buczek commented that since his players have been taking full advantage, the Desert Canyon staff recognize them after a few weeks into the season.
Buczek said he has yet to see anything from his players but support for their teammates when he calls the roster for the next match. The players all want to make the state tournament at the end of the season, and they are having fun with each other while pushing each other to qualify.
The golf team will continue to practice over the break. Buczek normally doesn’t get much one-on-one time with players in practice, but he’ll have more time to work individually with the players that stay in town this week.
The Falcons’ next match will be Friday, March 24, at Chaparral Pines Golf Club in Payson. They will face Holbrook, Show Low and Payson after they return from spring break.