The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team played two games this past week, winning one and narrowly losing the other.
The Falcons’ first game of the week was on Jan. 21 against Coronado. FHHS battled hard but ultimately lost the game 45-41.
Two days later, on Jan. 23, FHHS hosted Arizona College Prep at home. The Falcons won this game by a final score of 65-48.
Fountain Hills has two games this week. The first game was Tuesday, Jan. 28, away at American Leadership Academy Gilbert.
The team’s second game this week will be at home on Saturday, Feb. 1, against Holbrook. The match-up begins at 6 p.m.
Comments from the coach were unavailable as of press time.