The Fountain Hills High School track and field team went to Tucson last Friday, March 17, for the Mario Castro Invitational. The Falcons only took 12 of their 45 athletes over spring break, and five Falcons had a top-10 finish in their event.

Junior Garren Keeler placed sixth and set a new personal record (PR) in the 300m hurdles (47.65). That also counts as the 11th best in school history per The Athletic. He also finished 32nd in the 100m race (12.95).