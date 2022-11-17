Girls Basketball.JPG

Fountain Hills High School sophomore Seilah Smith has an opportunity to turn some heads this season. More commonly known as CC, she led the girls basketball team in three-point shooting, steals and rebounds last year and was second on the team in points per game with 9.3.

CC earned second team all-region honors alongside her senior sister Soleil, who herself earned first team all-region honors last year. The duo carried the Falcons last year, but it’s CC’s show this year.