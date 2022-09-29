The Fountain Hills High School cross country team ran in the Western Equinox XC Festival this past Saturday, Sept. 23. The Falcons will also compete in the one Arizona cross country meet bigger than the Fountain Hills Invite this weekend.

Head coach Kevin Clancy raced his freshman boys in the freshman 5000m race this past weekend, and Colby Wright took eighth place (21:50.9). Matthew Gonzales (28:43.0) and Tyler Eastman (30:31.3) also raced with Wright.