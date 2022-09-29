The Fountain Hills High School cross country team ran in the Western Equinox XC Festival this past Saturday, Sept. 23. The Falcons will also compete in the one Arizona cross country meet bigger than the Fountain Hills Invite this weekend.
Head coach Kevin Clancy raced his freshman boys in the freshman 5000m race this past weekend, and Colby Wright took eighth place (21:50.9). Matthew Gonzales (28:43.0) and Tyler Eastman (30:31.3) also raced with Wright.
In the varsity race, senior Zion Atwood (19:38.5) beat fellow senior Tyler Irvine-Violette (19:38.7), and they took 50th and 51st place. Junior Dylan Romans was behind them (22:41.0), with senior Franklin Fiola close by (22:55.0). Juniors William Breen (26:34.1) and Nathan Eastman (26:45.5) brough up the rear.
Junior Skye Alker finished in 17th place (22:23.3) in the girls varsity race, with fellow junior Erin Hooley close and earning 28th place (23:38.6). Sophomore Racine Homyak (26:15.3), freshman Alli Guerrette (27:08) and junior Eliana Bartman (35:20) were the last Falcons to finish.
The Falcons will travel to the Coyote Run Golf Course at Leisure World, AZ, this Friday, Sept. 30, for the Desert Twilight XC Festival. According to head coach Kevin Clancy, the Desert Twilight festival has over 200 high school teams compete each year and has been going on for the past 16 years.