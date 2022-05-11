The Fountain Hills High School track and field team is sending sophomore Erin Hooley and junior Jentezen Behnke to the Division III track and field state tournament held at Mesa Community College this week. Spectator admission fees will be $15 for adults and $7.50 for students with high school ID.
Hooley will compete in two events, the 1600m and the 3200m. Hooley’s first race was yesterday, Tuesday, May 10, and she’ll run again this Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. Ahead of the races, Hooley is ranked No. 16 in the 1600m (5:39.75) and No. 17 in the 3200m (12:18.42).
Behnke is competing in the high jump event. Behnke, tied for the No. 18 seed, has a personal best of 5’10” entering the state tournament, and he will compete at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 14.
“I want to jump six feet by the end of the season,” Behnke said on February 22. “That’s my goal, I think I can do it. I looked up to my friend Eli, he went to Desert Mountain and graduated last year. He jumped 6’7” this year, and he’s only 6’2”. I really looked up to him and watched him throughout my years of doing high jump.”