The Fountain Hills High School volleyball team (11-9) only has region opponents and one conference tournament left on their schedule. This week the Falcons face two tough opponents, Scottsdale Christian Academy (8-6) and Northwest Christian Academy (13-8).

The Falcons are now 2-1 in 3A – North Central standings after falling to Camp Verde and beating Wickenburg last week. The Falcons lost 1-3 (19-25, 19-25, 25-20, 20-25) on the road at Camp Verde on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and then won at home 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-14) on Thursday, Sept. 22.