The Fountain Hills High School football team (3-3) cruised to a 55-22 win over region opponent Tempe on homecoming night last Friday, Sept. 23. Senior quarterback Spencer Nelson threw four touchdowns and 203 yards, and he also had two rushing touchdowns and 61 rush yards on seven carries.

The Falcons were hyped all week for the game, and the team walked in the homecoming parade and saw all the community members that came to see them play. The Falcons were excited and ready for their game to start, but they had to wait out a storm first.